Vection Technologies - Contract wins underpin strong start to H224

Vection Technologies secured multiple contracts in February, generating total contract value (TCV) of A$5.8m, with management expecting to recognise the associated revenue and cash across H224. Year to date, the group has delivered more than A$22.5m in TCV, c 80% of FY23 TCV, underpinning growth momentum in FY24. The most substantial contract, valued at A$4.9m, was won with an existing customer in the defence sector, Vection's second-largest vertical, showing that management is delivering on its upsell strategy. The other contracts spanned healthcare, retail and real estate, reflecting growing demand for extended/virtual reality technologies across a myriad of commercial applications.