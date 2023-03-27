Vection Technologies - Bringing the unimaginable into digital reality

While commercial delays have affected Vection Technologies’ H123 financial performance, lead indicators are encouraging, underpinning management’s reiterated guidance of FY23 IntegratedXR revenue growth of 45% y-o-y using the midpoint of its A$24–26m range. According to the company, the majority of these commercial delays have now been resolved, supporting the 50% q o q uplift in total contract value (TCV) in Q3 (to 22 March). Also in Q3, the company started several pilot projects, most notably a A$1m pilot in the defence sector that could extend to a A$30m tender, where a portion of this could be delivered before year-end if it wins the tender.