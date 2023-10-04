Erweiterte Funktionen
Vantiva - Set to buy CommScope Home Networks
04.10.23 08:00
Edison Investment Research
Vantiva has announced its intention to buy CommScope’s Home Networks business in exchange for CommScope taking a 25% stake in the enlarged group. The deal would significantly increase the scale of Vantiva’s Connected Home business, with combined revenues of $3.6bn (€3.4bn) in the 12 months to June 2023, enlarging its customer base and geographic reach. Run-rate cost synergies of $100m by FY26 have been identified and the deal (if it proceeds as intended) would accelerate the improvement in cash generation, so reducing the debt burden. An earn-out based on demanding EBITDA targets across FY25–29 is in place, capped at $100m. Completion is expected in Q423.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,181 €
|0,18 €
|0,001 €
|+0,56%
|04.10./11:35
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|FR0013505062
|A2P2HK
|1,03 €
|0,14 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,17 €
|-
|15.09.23
|Berlin
|0,1814 €
|+21,91%
|08:08
|Frankfurt
|0,181 €
|+0,56%
|08:20
|München
|0,1676 €
|0,00%
|08:09
|Düsseldorf
|0,1698 €
|-1,28%
|09:30
|Stuttgart
|0,1626 €
|-3,21%
|09:26
= Realtime
