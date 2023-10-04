Erweiterte Funktionen

Vantiva - Set to buy CommScope Home Networks




04.10.23 08:00
Edison Investment Research

Vantiva has announced its intention to buy CommScope’s Home Networks business in exchange for CommScope taking a 25% stake in the enlarged group. The deal would significantly increase the scale of Vantiva’s Connected Home business, with combined revenues of $3.6bn (€3.4bn) in the 12 months to June 2023, enlarging its customer base and geographic reach. Run-rate cost synergies of $100m by FY26 have been identified and the deal (if it proceeds as intended) would accelerate the improvement in cash generation, so reducing the debt burden. An earn-out based on demanding EBITDA targets across FY25–29 is in place, capped at $100m. Completion is expected in Q423.

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,181 € 0,18 € 0,001 € +0,56% 04.10./11:35
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
FR0013505062 A2P2HK 1,03 € 0,14 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,17 € 15.09.23
Berlin 0,1814 € +21,91%  08:08
Frankfurt 0,181 € +0,56%  08:20
München 0,1676 € 0,00%  08:09
Düsseldorf 0,1698 € -1,28%  09:30
Stuttgart 0,1626 € -3,21%  09:26
