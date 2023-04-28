Vantiva - Good broadband growth supports FY23 prospects

Erweiterte Funktionen

28.04.23 09:36
Edison Investment Research

Vantiva’s Q1 trading update shows the group is on track to meet FY23 guidance, with a strong performance from the larger Connected Home (CH) segment (80% of Q123 revenue), and a more difficult trading backdrop for Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). CH’s revenue was up 8.7% on Q122 at constant currency (ccy), with good growth in North America and double-digit progress in Europe and Latin America driven by improved supply conditions and growing market share. SCS’s revenue retrenched 25.4%, weighed down by delays in releases by the major studios. Our forecasts are unchanged, and the shares still sit well below our DCF valuation.

