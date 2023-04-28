Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Technicolor":
Vantiva - Good broadband growth supports FY23 prospects
28.04.23 09:36
Edison Investment Research
Vantiva’s Q1 trading update shows the group is on track to meet FY23 guidance, with a strong performance from the larger Connected Home (CH) segment (80% of Q123 revenue), and a more difficult trading backdrop for Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). CH’s revenue was up 8.7% on Q122 at constant currency (ccy), with good growth in North America and double-digit progress in Europe and Latin America driven by improved supply conditions and growing market share. SCS’s revenue retrenched 25.4%, weighed down by delays in releases by the major studios. Our forecasts are unchanged, and the shares still sit well below our DCF valuation.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,221 €
|0,228 €
|-0,007 €
|-3,07%
|28.04./13:47
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|FR0013505062
|A2P2HK
|3,61 €
|0,18 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,221 €
|-3,07%
|09:37
|Frankfurt
|0,225 €
|+0,67%
|08:20
|München
|0,229 €
|0,00%
|08:05
|Stuttgart
|0,2195 €
|-1,79%
|08:14
|Berlin
|0,2195 €
|-1,79%
|08:08
|Düsseldorf
|0,213 €
|-4,91%
|13:01
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|2
|Technicolor: creativity with tech.
|23.05.21
|6
|..hat dieses Unternehmen Zukun.
|19.10.17