Valneva share: What will happen to the 32 million?

Bernd Wünsche (Gurupress.de) -

Valneva did not perform well at the stock exchanges last week. The paper lost -4% in the end. This confirms the recent trend on the markets. The share is also relatively weak with a minus of -14% in the current year. Nevertheless, there was some good news recently. This also seems to have boosted analysts. They assume that the share price will rise significantly – this is certainly a greater opportunity for investors who look at such developments.

Valneva: 32 million!

The good news relate to an order that Valneva has received. This order involves the supply of a vaccine against Japanese encephalitis. The client has been the US government and is said to be worth $32 million. That’s huge – because the company itself is not in a brilliant position at the moment, with presumed annual sales for the current year of around 182...