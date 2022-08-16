Erweiterte Funktionen



Utilico Emerging Markets Trust - Differentiated, undervalued cash-generative assets




16.08.22 11:58
Edison Investment Research

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust (UEM) is managed by Charles Jillings at value-focused investment firm ICM Group. He says that the trust’s high- conviction, differentiated portfolio offers exposure to attractive long-term investment opportunities. More than 95% of the fund is invested in operational assets, and greater than 90% is held in listed securities. UEM’s portfolio companies have long-term assets and most of them have established regulatory frameworks. The manager stresses the importance of site visits and meeting with local employees to gain a deeper understanding of investee companies and the quality of their management teams. UEM’s dividend is more than fully covered by portfolio income and the trust offers an attractive 3.7% yield.

