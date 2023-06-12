Erweiterte Funktionen



Ultimovacs - UV1 by no means out after NIPU readout




12.06.23 09:14
Edison Investment Research

Ultimovacs has reported initial clinical data from the Phase II investigator-sponsored NIPU study investigating the company’s cancer vaccine, UV1, for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM). While the study did not meet its primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS) following assessment conducted by a central independent review committee, local assessments at the study hospitals performed by specialist radiographers measured a statistically significant improvement in PFS. However, it is likely these assessments are not totally blinded. Importantly, a positive trend in overall survival (OS) was observed in the UV1 arm of the NIPU study; however, the clinical data needs longer to mature before definitive conclusions can be drawn from this trend. We stress that the latest results from NIPU should not be used as definitive predictors of efficacy in any of the ongoing Phase II studies for UV1. We have adjusted our valuation of Ultimovacs to reflect the latest NIPU readouts to NOK7.4bn or NOK216/share (previously NOK8.0bn or NOK234/share).

