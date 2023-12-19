Ultimovacs - TENDU results support TET platform expansion

Erweiterte Funktionen



Ultimovacs has announced that its exploratory Phase I TENDU study, built on the company’s vaccine technology platform, Tetanus-Epitope Targeting (TET), has met both its primary and secondary endpoints. The study, which evaluated 12 patients with relapsed prostate cancer across three dose levels, showed a good safety profile across all dose cohorts, with no dose-limiting toxicities observed. The study also met its secondary endpoint of activating an immune response against prostate specific peptides. We see this as an encouraging development, providing early validation of the company’s TET platform, which combines antigens and the vaccine adjuvant into the same molecule with the aim of enhancing T cell response against cancer-specific peptides. We remind readers that the company’s primary asset is its universal cancer vaccine UV1, currently being assessed in five Phase II and two Phase I studies. Topline data from the Phase II INITIUM study (investigating UV1 in combination with ipilimumab and nivolumab in malignant melanoma) are expected in March/April 2024 and represent a key near-term catalyst, in our opinion.

