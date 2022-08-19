Erweiterte Funktionen



Ultimovacs - Patient expansion in Phase I TENDU




19.08.22 08:12
Edison Investment Research

Ultimovacs has announced the extension of its Phase I TENDU trial in prostate cancer following positive interim safety results. The study has so far enrolled nine patients and, following review by the trial’s drug safety monitoring board, no safety concerns in any of the three dose cohorts were identified. The trial will now recruit up to three additional patients to be treated at a highest-dose level (960 mcg). The TENDU study is investigating the use of the company’s proprietary Tetanus-Epitope Targeting (TET) cancer vaccine technology in treating prostate cancer patients who have relapsed after radical prostatectomy. The primary goal is to assess the safety of the TET-derived vaccine, therefore, in our view, these positive results are highly encouraging. With much of Ultimovacs’ recent activity focused on the development of its lead cancer vaccine candidate (UV1), we believe the company’s TET vaccine programme could provide future value. We continue to value Ultimovacs at NOK6.90bn, or NOK202/share.

Aktuell
Eilt: Unmittelbar vor Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal. Heute enorme Kursrallye
Diesen 409% Uran Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
6,94 € 6,88 € 0,06 € +0,87% 19.08./11:45
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
NO0010851603 A2PKSD 16,50 € 5,92 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 7,19 € +3,45%  10:25
Frankfurt 6,94 € +0,87%  09:16
München 7,16 € 0,00%  08:05
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Sensationelle Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal. Heute enorme Kursrallye. Diesen 476% Uran Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
4 https://ultimovacs.com/about-ulti. 16.05.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...