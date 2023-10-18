Erweiterte Funktionen



Ultimovacs - Overall survival is the name of the NIPU PII game




18.10.23 14:36
Edison Investment Research

Ultimovacs has announced that UV1 in combination with ipilimumab and nivolumab has shown clinically meaningful benefit in overall survival (reducing death risk by 27%), meeting a protocol-predefined threshold for statistical significance. Although overall survival (OS) is the secondary endpoint in the NIPU Phase II trial, OS is regarded as the gold standard in cancer treatment and is a critical consideration in malignant mesothelioma, an aggressive type of cancer with a high mortality rate and few therapeutic options in first-line treatment and no established standard of care in second-line treatment. This announcement follows the US FDA granting orphan drug designation (ODD) to UV1 for the treatment of mesothelioma and is a positive contrast from the June 2023 announcement (where a central independent review concluded the NIPU study did not meet the primary endpoint of progression-free survival). While we await the full study dataset to be presented by the lead investigator at ESMO 2023 (Saturday), these preliminary results are a positive indication of the vaccine’s efficacy. Shares reacted positively to the news and increased over 20% in early trading.

Aktuell
Riesendeals in Kürze - Diese KI-Aktie steigt 500%
Neuer AI Hot Stock nach 144.636% mit NVIDIA ($NVDA) und 180.548% mit Microsoft ($MSFT)

Vice Health and Wellness Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
14,52 € 9,99 € 4,53 € +45,35% 18.10./17:37
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
NO0010851603 A2PKSD 14,52 € 6,13 €
Werte im Artikel
14,52 plus
+45,35%
0,029 plus
+3,57%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
München 14,52 € +45,35%  09:34
Stuttgart 11,96 € +26,83%  14:33
Frankfurt 12,08 € +16,60%  15:35
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: 764 Mio. $ Lithium-Vorkommen entdeckt - 18 mal mehr als Börsenwert. Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 43.233% mit Patriot Battery Metals ($PMET)

Tantalex Lithium Resources Corporation
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
4 https://ultimovacs.com/about-ulti. 16.05.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...