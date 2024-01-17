Erweiterte Funktionen



Ultimovacs - INITIUM: March 2024 top-line timeline confirmed




17.01.24 12:00
Edison Investment Research

Ultimovacs has confirmed that top-line results for the Phase II INITIUM trial (investigating lead candidate UV1 in combination with ipilimumab and nivolumab as first-line treatment for malignant melanoma, n=156) will be reported as planned in March 2024. This is a positive indicator that the trial is progressing, in our view, as the timeline had previously been pushed back twice (to H223 and H124) due to patients taking longer than expected to experience disease progression. Management has also confirmed that, while 70 progression events have not yet occurred, 18 months of follow-up for the last enrolled patient has been completed, thus enabling data analysis to commence. We view the latest announcement as an encouraging sign and believe that the upcoming INITIUM readout could be a significant catalyst for investor attention.

