Ultimovacs - Further positivity for UV1

Ultimovacs has announced encouraging new data from its completed Phase I study (NCT02275416). The trial investigated UV1 in combination with the immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) ipilimumab, for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic malignant melanoma. The latest data report that vaccine-induced immune responses were observed in 10 out of 11 (91%) evaluable patients following treatment. Of note, clinical responses were observed in patients possessing immunosuppressive ‘cold’ tumours. As ‘cold’ tumours are often challenging to treat with ICIs alone, we see this result as highly encouraging for the future clinical application of UV1, opening potential future opportunities in difficult-to-treat cancers. We continue to value Ultimovacs at NOK7.2bn or NOK209/share.