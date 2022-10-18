Ultimovacs - Biomarker insight into UV1 combination

Erweiterte Funktionen



Ultimovacs reported further positive data from its ongoing Phase I (NCT03538314) study, UV1-103. The trial is investigating UV1 in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) pembrolizumab in patients (n=30) with advanced unresectable and metastatic malignant melanoma. The latest results have shown that patients with low levels of programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) exhibited robust clinical efficacy when treated with the UV1 combination. Patients with lower levels of PD-L1 are often less responsive to treatment with ICI monotherapies, so this result is highly encouraging for the clinical utility of UV1, in our view. Additionally, it potentially broadens UV1’s addressable patient population into harder-to-treat cancers, providing further opportunity for Ultimovacs’ lead cancer vaccine candidate. We value Ultimovacs at NOK7.2bn or NOK209/share.

