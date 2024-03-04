Erweiterte Funktionen


UIL - Long-term focus, avoiding short-term noise




04.03.24 10:52
Edison Investment Research

UIL Limited (UIL) is managed by Charles Jillings and his highly experienced team at value-based specialist investor ICM. It is a unique portfolio of undervalued assets, which is illustrated by the fund’s differentiated exposures. In terms of geography, the largest weightings are Australia (c 42%) and the UK (c 21%), while the largest sector allocations are financial services (c 51%) and technology (c 21%). The majority of the portfolio, around 75%, is held in platforms (collective investment companies), with the balance in direct investments. UIL’s dividends have remained steady for the last three financial years and the board anticipates that the annual distribution will at least be maintained, using revenue reserves when required. The company offers a very attractive above-market 7.1% dividend yield.

Aktuell
Krypto-Boom: Aus 10.000 EUR wurden mit Bitcoin ($BTC) 1,34 Mrd. EUR
Sensationelle Krypto-Übernahme - Diese Krypto-Aktie jetzt kaufen

Blockchaink2 Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Eilt: 100 mal wirksamer gegen Krebs - Großinvestoren unmittelbar vor Einstieg. Neuer 503% Biotech Hot Stock nach 15.973% mit BioNTech ($BNTX)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
13:43 , Gurupress
Hella Aktie: Was bedeutet das für den Kurs?
13:42 , dpa-AFX
IRW-News: Cosa Resources Corp.: Cosa Res [...]
13:41 , Gurupress
Fiserv Aktie: Was bringt die Zukunft?
13:40 , Gurupress
Carl Zeiss Meditec Aktie: Was bedeutet das f [...]
13:38 , Xetra Newsboard
XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - XS259 [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...