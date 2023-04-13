Triple Point Social Housing REIT - Strong rental growth mitigating challenges

Triple Point Social Housing REIT’s (SOHO’s) FY22 results were robust. Indexed rent growth compensated for higher debt costs and expected credit losses, and the DPS target was met. Income and dividends have grown each year since listing, while the company has generated strong social returns. We expect progress in FY23 despite a continuation of credit losses, for which SOHO has set out a path to recovery. Sector issues raised by the regulator continue to generate uncertainty despite a positive response and good performance from many lessees, and tangible progress at others. This seems unrecognised in the share price.