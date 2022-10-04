Erweiterte Funktionen
Triple Point Social Housing REIT - Resilience based on strong fundamentals
04.10.22 14:38
Edison Investment Research
In H122, index linked rent increases and acquisitions supported a continuation of consistent positive returns for Triple Point Social Housing REIT (SOHO). Its borrowings are long term and at fixed rates, and provide scope for further external growth. If adopted, a cap on social housing rent increases would compound the inflationary pressures on operator lessee margins but SOHO’s revised investment policy provides it with additional flexibility to manage the effects.
