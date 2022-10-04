Erweiterte Funktionen


Triple Point Social Housing REIT - Resilience based on strong fundamentals




04.10.22 14:38
Edison Investment Research

In H122, index linked rent increases and acquisitions supported a continuation of consistent positive returns for Triple Point Social Housing REIT (SOHO). Its borrowings are long term and at fixed rates, and provide scope for further external growth. If adopted, a cap on social housing rent increases would compound the inflationary pressures on operator lessee margins but SOHO’s revised investment policy provides it with additional flexibility to manage the effects.

Aktuell
Diese Aktie bricht alle Rekorde - Jetzt sofort kaufen
Nach 412% mit Apple ($APPL) und 3.336% Tesla ($TSLA)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Die grüne Energiewende ist tot - Atomkraft in Deutschland alternativlos. Jetzt Uran-Aktien kaufen - Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein

Trench Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
18:05 , Aktiennews
EcoGraf Ltd Aktie: Das könnte richtig teuer w [...]
18:05 , Aktiennews
11 88 0 Aktie: Wer dachte es könnte nicht s [...]
18:05 , Aktiennews
Cummins Aktie: Das könnte ganz eng werden!
18:05 , Aktiennews
Golden Ocean Aktie: Chancenlos!
18:05 , Aktiennews
Water Ways Technologies, tut es schon wiede [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...