Triple Point Social Housing REIT - DPS commitment maintained despite challenges

In its trading update, Triple Point Social Housing REIT (SOHO) sets out the path to restoring rent collection from two lessees in arrears. It also underlines the quality of its portfolio, the continuing performance of most lessees and their progress with addressing regulatory concerns. Until resolved, the arrears will have an impact on earnings and valuation, but SOHO remains committed to its FY22 DPS target of 5.46p. We will revise our forecasts when the FY22 results are published in March.