Treatt - Rebuilding confidence




01.12.22 15:10
Edison Investment Research

Treatt’s FY22 results were in line with the revised guidance issued in August. Management once again explained the steps that have been taken to improve processes around sales pricing and cost recovery, with new FX management systems already implemented. Coffee was reported as a standalone segment for the first time as revenues broke through £1m. While it is still early, the company expects coffee to provide significant growth in the years ahead. Management remains optimistic despite the dampened macroeconomic environment, as the market for natural and healthy products remains resilient. Our estimates are broadly unchanged.

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
7,75 € 7,40 € 0,35 € +4,73% 01.12./17:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BKS7YK08 A112AM 15,60 € 5,85 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 7,75 € +4,73%  09:13
Stuttgart 7,75 € +3,33%  15:53
München 7,80 € 0,00%  08:04
  = Realtime
