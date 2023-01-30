Erweiterte Funktionen

Treatt - Back to steady growth




30.01.23 07:38
Edison Investment Research

Treatt’s AGM trading update suggests a more normal and steady pattern of trading has resumed, following the setbacks that caused the profit warning last August. Management has clearly taken rapid steps to address the issues that were identified, and indeed this was already evident in October’s FY22 pre-close trading update. Performance remains in line with management expectations and our forecasts are unchanged.

6,95 € 7,10 € -0,15 € -2,11% 30.01./10:33
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BKS7YK08 A112AM 13,70 € 5,85 €
München 7,25 € 0,00%  08:08
Frankfurt 6,95 € -2,11%  09:20
Stuttgart 6,90 € -2,13%  10:32
