Treatt - A strong start to the year

Treatt’s H123 results demonstrate that the business is back to greater stability and resilience. The growth was particularly impressive in Citrus, Coffee and China, and management is quietly confident about the rest of the year. We continue to believe that risk lies to the upside in terms of market expectations. Growth in H1 was driven by price increases, which offset inflationary pressures and supported margins. Cost control and efficiency measures are ongoing, and cash flow was strong, as highlighted in the recent trading update, with improved net debt despite the traditional build of working capital at H1.