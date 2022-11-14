Tinexta - Management confident of rebound in Q422

Tinexta’s Q322 results highlighted the consistent strong growth of Digital Trust (DT) and contributions from M&A (seven acquisitions), offset by the typical lower seasonal contribution from its other divisions, which management believes were accentuated by the phasing of demand for certain products and services. Despite the more challenging macroeconomic backdrop, management re-iterated its FY22 guidance. This will require a greater profit contribution by Q4 than is typical, which management believes is supported by revenue backlogs and more positive phasing than Q322. We have increased our DCF-based valuation to €39/share (€38 previously).