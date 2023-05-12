Erweiterte Funktionen
Tinexta - Cyber Security rebound in Q123
12.05.23 08:34
Edison Investment Research
Tinexta’s Q123 results reflect trends that are consistent with prior years for the Digital Trust (DT) and Business Innovation (BI) divisions, coupled with a reassuring boost from a rebound in growth by Cyber Security (CS). The conservative balance sheet with an almost net cash position at the end of Q123 should enable Tinexta to undertake further M&A, which could provide scope for upgrades to profit estimates. We increase our DCF-based valuation to €30.4/share (€29.5 previously).
Aktuell
