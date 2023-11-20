Tinexta - Confirming FY23 guidance

Erweiterte Funktionen



20.11.23 08:56
Edison Investment Research

Tinexta’s Q323 results showed continued strong underlying revenue and profit growth in what is typically a relatively small quarter from a revenue and profit perspective due to the inherent seasonality of its Cyber Security (CS) and Business Innovation (BI) divisions. Management’s reiteration of its previous financial guidance, albeit with different growth drivers than originally anticipated, is reassuring given the dependence of the full year results on the performance of the current, final quarter, in which more than 40% of annual profit is typically generated. Our DCF-based valuation of €30/share suggests significant upside from the current share price.

