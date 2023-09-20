Thyssenkrupp stock: A huge opportunity!
20.09.23 12:04
Gurupress
Jakob Ems (Gurupress.de) -
Thyssenkrupp stock has shown an overall mixed performance in recent weeks. The stock last closed at 7.01€ on Tuesday, down 1.5% from the start of the week. Despite the recent volatility, rating agency Fitch Ratings has changed its outlook for the company from stable to positive. This change is based on a significant debt reduction over the last three years and the expectation of improved cash flow for the years 2023 to 2025.
- Price: 7.01 EUR
- GD200: 6.83 EUR (rising)
Support and resistance levels
The Thyssenkrupp share is currently moving between a medium-term support level around 6.38€ and a resistance level around 7.54€. These levels could be crucial when it comes to the stock’s future development. Traders should keep a close eye on these levels as they could signal possible turning points or acceleration...
