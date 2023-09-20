Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "thyssenkrupp":
 Aktien    


Thyssenkrupp stock: A huge opportunity!




20.09.23 12:04
Gurupress

Jakob Ems (Gurupress.de) -

Thyssenkrupp stock has shown an overall mixed performance in recent weeks. The stock last closed at 7.01€ on Tuesday, down 1.5% from the start of the week. Despite the recent volatility, rating agency Fitch Ratings has changed its outlook for the company from stable to positive. This change is based on a significant debt reduction over the last three years and the expectation of improved cash flow for the years 2023 to 2025.


  • Price: 7.01 EUR
  • GD200: 6.83 EUR (rising)

 


Support and resistance levels


The Thyssenkrupp share is currently moving between a medium-term support level around 6.38€ and a resistance level around 7.54€. These levels could be crucial when it comes to the stock’s future development. Traders should keep a close eye on these levels as they could signal possible turning points or acceleration...


Hier weiterlesen
Aktuell
Eilt: US-Militär ordert Drohnen dieses Drone Hot Stock
Massives Kaufsignal nach 1.546% mit Rheinmetall ($RHM) und 25.947% mit Raytheon ($RTX)

Draganfly Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
7,088 € 7,026 € 0,062 € +0,88% 20.09./13:25
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0007500001 750000 7,77 € 4,17 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		7,102 € +0,94%  13:39
Frankfurt 7,10 € +1,43%  13:12
Stuttgart 7,10 € +1,25%  13:15
Düsseldorf 7,064 € +0,89%  12:31
Xetra 7,088 € +0,88%  13:23
Berlin 7,088 € +0,71%  13:21
Hannover 7,01 € +0,06%  08:16
München 7,058 € 0,00%  08:01
Hamburg 7,01 € -0,11%  08:16
Nasdaq OTC Other 7,39 $ -4,58%  28.08.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
KI Aktientip entwickelt revolutionäre Gesundheits App. Neuer 400% AI Hot Stock nach 144.636% mit NVIDIA ($NVDA) und 180.548% mit Microsoft ($MSFT)

Vice Health and Wellness Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
15100 Thyssen, gute Chancen, einige . 11:54
2943 Stahlhersteller - Zykliker 19.09.23
146 Stahlharte News die Kurse bew. 07.08.23
8 Smart Investor: ThyssenKrupp u. 07.02.22
176 Risiken + Chancen der 30 DAX. 10.09.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...