Thyssenkrupp bereitet sich auf Quartalsbericht vor: Hohe Erwartungen an Umsatz und Gewinn

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "thyssenkrupp":

In 111 days, the Thyssenkrupp company based in Essen, Germany will present its quarterly report for the fourth quarter. What revenue and profit figures can shareholders expect? And how does the Thyssenkrupp stock compare to last year?

There are only 111 days left until the Thyssenkrupp stock, with a current market capitalization of EUR 4.45 billion, presents its new quarterly numbers before the stock market opens. Shareholders as well as analysts are eagerly awaiting the results. According to data analysis, analysts currently expect a strong increase in revenue compared to the previous quarter. While Thyssenkrupp achieved a revenue of EUR 10.57 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, there is now an expected jump in revenue by +76.17 percent to EUR 18.62 billion. The profit is also expected to change and fall by -15.79% to...