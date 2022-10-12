The Metals Company - Positive on-site field trials of mining equipment

Erweiterte Funktionen



12.10.22 16:12
Edison Investment Research

The Metals Company (TMC) is looking to commercially recover polymetallic nodules from the deep seabed to provide key metals (such as nickel, cobalt, copper and manganese) required for the electrification of the automotive sector, primarily in batteries. These early field trials are another milestone successfully negotiated, as they de-risk the unique ‘mining’ equipment developed by TMC and partner, Allseas. The trials will also provide enhanced environmental information as TMC moves towards applying for a commercial licence.

