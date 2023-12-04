Erweiterte Funktionen
The Metals Company - Entering a pivotal year
04.12.23 09:30
Edison Investment Research
The Metals Company’s (TMC’s) pioneering journey towards mining polymetallic nodules from the deep sea continues. There are inevitable hurdles to surpass, such as Greenpeace’s recent protests, which were a minor disturbance. With a further funding option now in place the company is well positioned to deliver a crucial milestone, submission of an exploitation application in 2024 as planned.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,18 $
|1,18 $
|- $
|0,00%
|04.12./10:09
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA87261Y1060
|A3C20W
|2,92 $
|0,51 $
