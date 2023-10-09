Erweiterte Funktionen


The Merchants Trust - UK market is ‘a stock picker’s dream’




09.10.23 13:34
Edison Investment Research

The Merchants Trust (MRCH) has been managed by Simon Gergel at Allianz Global Investors for the last 17 years. He describes the valuation backdrop in the UK market as ‘a stock picker’s dream’, as in aggregate, UK stocks are trading at the low end of their 20-year range, and company valuations vary significantly, thereby affording the manager opportunities to identify reasonably priced businesses that have strong fundamentals and are operating in industries with favourable dynamics. Gergel’s strategy has proved successful as MRCH is comfortably ahead of its benchmark over the last three, five and 10 years. Growing income is an important feature of the trust, and it has paid higher dividends for the last 41 consecutive years. Reflecting the board’s confidence that this trend can continue, MRCH’s first two FY24 interim dividends are 3.6% higher year-on-year, which is an acceleration in growth versus FY23, when the annual dividend was a more modest 1.1% above the level paid in FY22.

Aktuell
Riesendeals in Kürze - Diese KI-Aktie steigt 500%
Neuer AI Hot Stock nach 144.636% mit NVIDIA ($NVDA) und 180.548% mit Microsoft ($MSFT)

Vice Health and Wellness Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Eilt: Lithium Aktientip meldet Barwert von 764 Mio. USD - 18 mal mehr als Börsenwert. Massives Kaufsignal - Lithium Hot Stock vor enormer Kursrallye

Tantalex Lithium Resources Corporation
Weitere Artikel mehr >
18:40 , Aktiennews
NuGen Medical Devices Aktie: So geht’s nicht [...]
18:40 , Aktiennews
Delivery Hero Aktie: Kann es das wirklich sch [...]
18:37 , Gurupress
Cameco Aktien: Positiver Kursentwicklung mit [...]
18:36 , Gurupress
Lanxess: Kursziel um +61,45% erhöht - Aktie [...]
18:35 , Gurupress
Intuit: Aktie unterbewertet - Kursziel bei 478,0 [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...