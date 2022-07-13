Erweiterte Funktionen



The MISSION Group - H122 trading on track




13.07.22 08:04
Edison Investment Research

The MISSION Group’s H1 trading update shows it is on track to meet FY22 guidance, with profits weighted, as is usual, to the second half. The trading backdrop is becoming more difficult, but the group’s collaborative approach is reaping rewards in new business and in cross-selling opportunities. The client mix is also less weighted than peers to big-brand consumer names and more towards larger industrial and blue-chip names such as Aviva. The MISSION’s strengthened balance sheet allows for flexibility for organic investment and further bolt-on acquisitions to add capabilities or technologies. The share price has outperformed peers year to date, but the shares continue to trade at a substantial discount.

