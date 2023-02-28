Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "LAW DEBENTURE CORP.LS-,05":
 Aktien    


The Law Debenture Corporation - Standing the test




28.02.23 16:06
Edison Investment Research

In challenging conditions, The Law Debenture Corporation (LWDB) has reported robust 2022 results. IPS delivered its fifth consecutive year of growth, in line with its mid-to-high single-digit target. The extreme polarisation of equity market performance, with only a handful of large companies generating positive returns worked against the investment managers’ consistent, diversified, value-driven approach in 2022. Nonetheless, LWDB’s track record of outperformance over three, five and 10 years remains. The share price return was positive while DPS, held or increased for 44 years, rose 5.2% to 30.5p.

Aktuell
Multiple Sklerose bald besiegt - Neuer 268% Biotech Hot Stock
Nach 31.205% mit Amgen ($AMG) und 134.452% mit Biogen ($BIIB)

FSD Pharma Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
9,35 € 9,30 € 0,05 € +0,54% 28.02./17:29
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0031429219 889113 9,45 € 7,10 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 9,45 € +2,72%  13:37
Frankfurt 9,35 € +0,54%  09:15
  = Realtime
Aktuell
200 Drohnen für Ukraine - Massives Kaufsignal - 327% Drone Hot Stock. Nach 1.455% mit Rheinmetall ($RHM) und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman ($NOC)

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...