The Law Debenture Corporation - One plus one equals three




29.02.24 11:00
Edison Investment Research

FY23 results for The Law Debenture Corporation (LWDB) show this well-proven, rare combination of a UK investment trust and the cash-generative professional services operating business (IPS) continuing to generate strong results. Performance was ahead of the broad UK equity market benchmark, within which IPS growth was just above the upper end of its mid- to high-single digit growth target and DPS was increased by 4.9%. The results build on LWDB’s long-term record of outperformance versus the benchmark and peers and above average DPS growth.

