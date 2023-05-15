The Brunner Investment Trust - A one-stop global equity shop for all weathers

The Brunner Investment Trust (BUT) is led by a very strong team at Allianz Global Investors (AllianzGI). Its two co-managers, Christian Schneider (deputy CIO Global Growth) and Julian Bishop (global equity specialist), are supported by deputy managers Marcus Morris-Eyton (European equity specialist) and Simon Gergel (CIO UK Equities). The trust has notably outperformed its benchmark over each of the last four financial years despite significant market rallies and falls and periods of growth and value stock leadership. BUT’s NAV total return is above the average of the 13 funds in the AIC Global sector over the last one, three and five years (ranking second over three years). The trust has delivered 51 consecutive years of higher dividends plus capital growth for investors.