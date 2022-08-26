Erweiterte Funktionen
Tetragon Financial Group - More resilient than public equities in H122
26.08.22 11:10
Edison Investment Research
Tetragon Financial Group’s (Tetragon’s) NAV declined 3.5% in H122 in total return terms, compared to a 20% fall in the MSCI ACWI Index (based on Refinitiv). The portfolio revaluation contributed 4.1pp to the decline, which was mostly due to a Q122 loss on Tetragon’s direct exposure to a publicly quoted biotech company and the downward revaluation of Equitix on the back of public multiples contraction. The best-performing assets in the portfolio were collateralised loan obligations (CLOs, which also assisted the valuation of the CLO manager LCM). Tetragon’s NAV total return was also supported by a NAV-accretive share repurchase (+3pp on NAV). Tetragon’s one-year NAV performance to end-June 2022 stands at 10%, compared to a 15% decrease in the MSCI ACWI (based on Refinitiv).
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|10,35 €
|10,35 €
|- €
|0,00%
|26.08./14:15
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GG00B1RMC548
|A0MQJ5
|10,80 €
|7,13 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Berlin
|10,35 €
|0,00%
|14:15
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|10,0125 $
|-5,09%
|11.08.22
= Realtime
