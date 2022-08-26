Erweiterte Funktionen



Tetragon Financial Group - More resilient than public equities in H122




26.08.22 11:10
Edison Investment Research

Tetragon Financial Group’s (Tetragon’s) NAV declined 3.5% in H122 in total return terms, compared to a 20% fall in the MSCI ACWI Index (based on Refinitiv). The portfolio revaluation contributed 4.1pp to the decline, which was mostly due to a Q122 loss on Tetragon’s direct exposure to a publicly quoted biotech company and the downward revaluation of Equitix on the back of public multiples contraction. The best-performing assets in the portfolio were collateralised loan obligations (CLOs, which also assisted the valuation of the CLO manager LCM). Tetragon’s NAV total return was also supported by a NAV-accretive share repurchase (+3pp on NAV). Tetragon’s one-year NAV performance to end-June 2022 stands at 10%, compared to a 15% decrease in the MSCI ACWI (based on Refinitiv).

Aktuell
Jetzt massiver Kursschub. Unmittelbar vor Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal
Diesen 400% Uran Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
10,35 € 10,35 € -   € 0,00% 26.08./14:15
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GG00B1RMC548 A0MQJ5 10,80 € 7,13 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 10,35 € 0,00%  14:15
Nasdaq OTC Other 10,0125 $ -5,09%  11.08.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Uran-Aktie startet enorme Kursrallye. Sensationelle Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal. Diesen 524% Uran Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...