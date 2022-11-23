Erweiterte Funktionen



Tetragon Financial Group - Comfortable liquidity situation




23.11.22 09:32
Edison Investment Research

Tetragon Financial Group’s (Tetragon’s) NAV declined 1.0% in Q322 and 4.5% in 9M22 in total return terms (compared to declines of 6.5% and 26.4% in the MSCI ACWI, respectively). The best performing asset classes in Q322 were TFG Asset Management (driven by BentallGreenOak’s revaluation) and private equity (especially funds managed by Hawke’s Point). Meanwhile, the other equities and credit asset class (consisting predominantly of listed equity) remains a negative contributor. Tetragon continues its distributions to shareholders, with US$30m ytd in quarterly dividends (declared Q422 DPS stable quarter-on-quarter, implying a 4.6% yield) and US$42m in share repurchases (with a further tender offer of up to US$25m to be conducted in Q422).

