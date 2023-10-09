Tesla share: Secured future!
Tesla’s share price performed extremely well last week, closing at USD 261. With a positive percentage change of 4.5% over the past week and around 5% over the past 30 days, a steady upward trend is emerging. Both fundamental and technical factors are at play. The 200-day average, an important indicator for long-term analysis, is rising and the share price is moving above it. The 100-day and 38-day averages are also rising.
China expansion: a calculated risk?
Tesla continues its expansion plans in China with a new lease for a huge sales and service centre in Shanghai. The 8,000 square metre complex will be located in an industrial park in the Pudong district and is expected to open in mid-2024. The move follows reports that the company is considering closing some of its showrooms in more expensive shopping centres.
