Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Future":
 Indizes      Rohstoffe      Aktien      Fonds      Futures    


Tesla share: Secured future!




09.10.23 15:12
Gurupress

Jakob Ems (Gurupress.de) -

Tesla’s share price performed extremely well last week, closing at USD 261. With a positive percentage change of 4.5% over the past week and around 5% over the past 30 days, a steady upward trend is emerging. Both fundamental and technical factors are at play. The 200-day average, an important indicator for long-term analysis, is rising and the share price is moving above it. The 100-day and 38-day averages are also rising.


China expansion: a calculated risk?

Tesla continues its expansion plans in China with a new lease for a huge sales and service centre in Shanghai. The 8,000 square metre complex will be located in an industrial park in the Pudong district and is expected to open in mid-2024. The move follows reports that the company is considering closing some of its showrooms in more expensive shopping centres.


  • Tesla...
Hier weiterlesen

Aktuell
Riesendeals in Kürze - Diese KI-Aktie steigt 500%
Neuer AI Hot Stock nach 144.636% mit NVIDIA ($NVDA) und 180.548% mit Microsoft ($MSFT)

Vice Health and Wellness Inc.




 
Finanztrends Video zu Tesla


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
9,30 € 9,40 € -0,10 € -1,06% 09.10./08:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
JP3826200002 923280 13,40 € 8,95 €
Werte im Artikel
9,30 minus
-1,06%
254,24 minus
-2,41%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
München 9,30 € -1,06%  08:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Lithium Aktientip meldet Barwert von 764 Mio. USD - 18 mal mehr als Börsenwert. Massives Kaufsignal - Lithium Hot Stock vor enormer Kursrallye

Tantalex Lithium Resources Corporation
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...