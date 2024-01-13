Tesla Aktie: Ist es vollbracht?

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Tesla":

Tesla's Dividend: Tesla pays a dividend yield of 0% based on current prices, which is 3830.24 percentage points lower than the industry average of 3830.24%. This lower yield results in a "Poor" rating.

Stock Price Comparison: Compared to the average annual performance of stocks in the same sector ("Cyclical Consumer Goods"), Tesla's return of 96.84% is more than 86% higher. The "Automobile" industry has had a median return of -2.2% in the past 12 months, making Tesla's 99.04% return significantly higher. This very strong performance over the past year leads to a "Good" rating in this category.

Investor Sentiment: Investor sentiment is an important indicator for assessing a stock. Recently, Tesla's stock has been the focus of discussions on social media, with predominantly negative opinions being expressed. Additionally, the market's opinion has been particularly concerned with the negative aspects surrounding Tesla in recent days. Overall, this situation results in a "Poor" rating. Further studies and analyses of the communicative activities show that predominantly "Poor" signals were given. There were five signals (5 Poor, 0 Good). Overall, this results in a "Poor" signal on this level. In summary, the analysis of investor sentiment overall results in a "Poor" rating.

Technical Analysis: Over the last 200 trading days, the average closing price for Tesla's stock was $231.01. The closing price on the last trading day was $233.94 (+1.27% difference), resulting in a "Neutral" rating from a technical analysis perspective. In addition to the 200-day average, the 50-day average is also often analyzed in technical analysis. For this (236.61 USD), the last closing price is also close to the moving average (-1.13% deviation). Therefore, Tesla's stock is also rated "Neutral" on this shorter-term basis. Overall, Tesla receives a "Neutral" rating for simple technical analysis.

