Team Internet Group - Solid on all fronts

Team Internet’s FY23 trading update confirmed that trading has remained robust with double-digit sales growth across Online Marketing and Online Presence. The total revenue and EBITDA margin were slightly ahead of market consensus and our forecasts, both of which were upgraded in November 2023. Estimated FY23 net debt of US$74m was lower than our US$80.9m forecast, with operating cash conversion reverting to close to 100%. We maintain our FY24 estimates, but these could prove conservative, especially if advertising spend recovers. At 4.8x FY24e EV/EBITDA and 6.4x FY24e P/E, Team Internet's rating looks low given the company’s growth profile, diversity and growing track record.