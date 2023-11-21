Erweiterte Funktionen



Team Internet Group - Name change shows clear strategic focus




21.11.23 08:13
Edison Investment Research

Team Internet, formerly CentralNic Group, is a diversified UK software company operating through two businesses, Online Presence (internet domain purchasing) and Online Marketing (monetising online traffic). The group marked its name change at a recent capital markets day, where it discussed its evolution from a domain specialist into a broader online platform enabler, facilitating connections between consumers and businesses. Since starting Online Marketing in 2019, the division has become the primary growth driver, delivering high double-digit revenue growth and margin expansion annually. Within its two reporting segments there are four key business lines: Search, Comparison, Performance (all reported within Online Marketing) and Online Presence. Tonic, a leading traffic monetisation platform, sits within Search and is the group’s largest revenue driver, delivering 400% traffic growth since 2021.

Aktuell
Game Changer: Lithium Hot Stock steigert Kapazität um Faktor 10
Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 43.233% mit Patriot Battery ($PMET)

Li-Metal Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,31 € 1,31 € -   € 0,00% 21.11./10:39
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BCCW4X83 A1W4X9 1,80 € 1,24 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 1,31 € +2,34%  10:39
Frankfurt 1,31 € 0,00%  20.11.23
München 1,41 € 0,00%  08:07
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Biotech Hot Stock heilt schwere Nierenerkrankungen. Unmittelbar vor globalem Lizenzdeal für klinische Phase III

XORTX Therapeutics Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
2 CentralNic: Global domain name . 22.10.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...