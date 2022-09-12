Erweiterte Funktionen


Target Healthcare REIT - Operational progress and positive returns




12.09.22 11:06
Edison Investment Research

Target Healthcare REIT’s Q422 report showed a continuation of consistently positive accounting returns since IPO. Subsequent asset management will significantly improve rent collection and generate recovery gains. For tenants, fee growth and increased occupancy are mitigating the impact of inflation. For Target, indexed rent uplifts, improved rent collection and selective portfolio investments are all positive drivers, but insufficient to offset the impact of higher capital costs. We expect continuing growth, but at a slower pace than previously, with DPS maintained but cover taking longer to achieve.

Aktuell
Jetzt enorme Kursrallye. Unmittelbar vor Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal
Diesen 390% Uran Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Jetzt massiver Kurssprung: Weltklasse-Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal. Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
14:25 , Aktiennews
Mustang Bio Aktie: Pleite oder Chance?
14:25 , Aktiennews
Sollten Anleger sich jetzt Sorgen machen, Cov [...]
14:25 , Aktiennews
Volkswagen Aktie: Das Ende oder geht es we [...]
14:25 , Aktiennews
ITN Nanovation Aktie: Diese Entwicklung ist m [...]
14:25 , Aktiennews
Defence Therapeutics Registered (A) Aktie: N [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...