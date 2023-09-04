Erweiterte Funktionen

TUI stock: More than 135%!




04.09.23 12:04
Gurupress

Bernd Wünsche (Gurupress.de) -

TUI, a tourism entreprise based in Hanover, is undoubtedly in crisis on the stock market, with the Group’s share price down by a further -3.5% last week. However, most of the losses occured on Friday: the reason? There seems to be no technical reason to blame here. Rather, the stock itself has ended up in a negative loop, which analysts see completely differently. They claim a very impressive target price for TUI’s shares.


 


TUI: What did the analysts forecast?


TUI recently published its quarterly results, which have been exceeded about four weeks ago. The reporting on the stock market was not sustainable – but probably with the analysts and their target price assessments.


  • In their opinion (according to the data from Marketscreener), TUI is worth a price of 12.47 euros. This is the avarage target price, where the estimates...
