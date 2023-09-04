TUI stock: More than 135%!
04.09.23 12:04
Gurupress
Bernd Wünsche (Gurupress.de) -
TUI, a tourism entreprise based in Hanover, is undoubtedly in crisis on the stock market, with the Group’s share price down by a further -3.5% last week. However, most of the losses occured on Friday: the reason? There seems to be no technical reason to blame here. Rather, the stock itself has ended up in a negative loop, which analysts see completely differently. They claim a very impressive target price for TUI’s shares.
TUI: What did the analysts forecast?
TUI recently published its quarterly results, which have been exceeded about four weeks ago. The reporting on the stock market was not sustainable – but probably with the analysts and their target price assessments.
- In their opinion (according to the data from Marketscreener), TUI is worth a price of 12.47 euros. This is the avarage target price, where the estimates...
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|5,492 €
|5,288 €
|0,204 €
|+3,86%
|04.09./14:46
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000TUAG505
|TUAG50
|11,70 €
|5,22 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|5,492 €
|+3,82%
|15:02
|Düsseldorf
|5,56 €
|+4,79%
|12:30
|Xetra
|5,492 €
|+3,86%
|14:46
|Stuttgart
|5,50 €
|+3,73%
|14:45
|Frankfurt
|5,50 €
|+2,88%
|13:47
|Hannover
|5,448 €
|+1,83%
|10:15
|Berlin
|5,55 €
|+1,28%
|12:17
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|6,60 $
|+0,30%
|23.08.23
|München
|5,328 €
|-0,30%
|08:00
|Hamburg
|5,296 €
|-1,01%
|08:16
