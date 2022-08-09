Erweiterte Funktionen
SynBiotic - Management update – on track
09.08.22 11:46
Edison Investment Research
SynBiotic has extended its lead in the European hemp and cannabis sector and is continuing to build a cannabis ‘ecosystem’, encompassing cultivation, production and trade. Based on preliminary figures, SynBiotic has delivered pro forma sales of €15m for FY21, in line with management guidance. The company has now added a target of becoming profitable as of FY23. Full consolidated financial statements will be presented at the AGM, planned in Q4.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|13,42 €
|13,54 €
|-0,12 €
|-0,89%
|09.08./14:06
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A3E5A59
|A3E5A5
|41,80 €
|11,20 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|13,80 €
|+1,47%
|14:06
|Frankfurt
|13,54 €
|+2,11%
|09:20
|München
|13,76 €
|+1,78%
|08.08.22
|Düsseldorf
|13,46 €
|+0,60%
|13:00
|Berlin
|13,60 €
|-0,58%
|09:59
|Hamburg
|13,54 €
|-0,88%
|09:20
|Xetra
|13,42 €
|-0,89%
|12:46
