Erweiterte Funktionen



Sylvania Platinum - Well set for robust long-term PGM prices




14.02.23 14:30
Edison Investment Research

Sylvania’s Q223 results did not match the strong Q1, reflecting a blend of price, cost and fx moves. However, production guidance for the year was increased to 70–72koz, from 68–70koz. We have lowered our near-term platinum group metals (PGM) price outlook, with a weaker trend in rhodium and palladium over the next two to three years, but strengthening from FY26. We have increased our forward price estimates for platinum. On the back of this, we reduce our FY23 and FY24 PBT estimates by c 10% and 17% respectively. Management has announced that an updated mineral resource estimate (MRE) and scoping study combining the Volspruit North and South Body, to include rhodium, is expected in Q1 FY24. We see this as offering significant potential upside.

Aktuell
Diese Lithium-Aktie startet jetzt durch: Übernahme nahe Patriot Battery Metals
Neuer 355% Lithium Aktientip nach 43.233% mit Patriot Battery Metals ($PMET)

Goat Industries Ltd.




 
Finanztrends Video zu Palladium


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,18 € 1,23 € -0,05 € -4,07% 14.02./16:54
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
BMG864081044 A1H6XC 1,40 € 0,86 €
Werte im Artikel
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
1,15 minus
-1,71%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
München 1,15 € -1,71%  11:47
Nasdaq OTC Other 1,32 $ -2,94%  07.02.23
Stuttgart 1,18 € -4,07%  09:39
Berlin 1,15 € -4,17%  17:15
Frankfurt 1,14 € -8,80%  09:51
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Riesendeal über 200 Drohnen - Diese Drohnen-Aktie jetzt kaufen. Nach 1.326% mit Rheinmetall ($RHM) und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman ($NOC)

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
1 Sylvania Platinum: Sexy story 31.01.22
15 Sylvania Platinum: 0,45 Euro 25.04.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...