Sylvania Platinum - Sluggish PGM prices affect forecasts




26.02.24 16:26
Edison Investment Research

Sylvania’s Q224 and H124 results were overshadowed by a lower PGM basket price, which resulted in a 10% reduction in revenue. With the delay in the PGM price recovery we expected, we have pared back our forecasts, particularly for platinum and rhodium. This, combined with Sylvania’s weaker-than-expected Q224 results, has resulted in a 30% reduction in our FY24 EPS estimate to 7.4p, with cuts of 23% and 14% for FY25 and FY26, respectively. Our new valuation is 118p/share, down 13% from our previous 135p/share. With exploration assets valued at book value and conservatism in our Thaba joint venture (JV) valuation, our valuation offers upside as projects graduate from exploration to production over the coming years.

