Supermarket Income REIT - Reducing NAV but focusing on income
28.02.23 12:08
Edison Investment Research
Ahead of interim results for the six months ended 31 December 2022 (H123), Supermarket Income REIT (SUPR) has reported its externally assessed property valuation. The like-for-like 13.3% decline is below the broad market decline of c 19% but above our assumption. We have reduced our FY23e EPRA NTA per share by c 10% to 91p but our forecasts for EPRA earnings, dividends and dividend cover are unchanged.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,995 €
|0,985 €
|0,01 €
|+1,02%
|28.02./14:12
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BF345X11
|A2DVHX
|1,47 €
|0,99 €
= Realtime
