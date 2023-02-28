Erweiterte Funktionen

Supermarket Income REIT - Reducing NAV but focusing on income




28.02.23 12:08
Edison Investment Research

Ahead of interim results for the six months ended 31 December 2022 (H123), Supermarket Income REIT (SUPR) has reported its externally assessed property valuation. The like-for-like 13.3% decline is below the broad market decline of c 19% but above our assumption. We have reduced our FY23e EPRA NTA per share by c 10% to 91p but our forecasts for EPRA earnings, dividends and dividend cover are unchanged.

