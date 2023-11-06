Erweiterte Funktionen
Supermarket Income REIT - Progressive dividend policy remains in place
06.11.23 08:14
Edison Investment Research
With its focus on high-quality omnichannel supermarkets, Supermarket Income REIT (SUPR) is very well positioned to benefit from strong growth trends in the grocery sector, supportive of its income proposition and capital values. The company is confident that the targeted FY24 DPS of 6.06p (+1%) will be fully covered as adjusted earnings benefit from rental growth, cost efficiency and fixed debt costs.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,90 €
|0,87 €
|0,03 €
|+3,45%
|06.11./11:07
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BF345X11
|A2DVHX
|1,20 €
|0,78 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.