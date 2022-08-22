Supermarket Income REIT - Progressing with accretive deployment

Erweiterte Funktionen


22.08.22 08:20
Edison Investment Research

Supermarket Income REIT (SUPR) has acquired four supermarkets for £76.0m, taking the total capital deployed since its highly successful £300.0m equity raise in late April to £159.0m. Index-linked rents and accretive acquisitions are the drivers of income growth and progressive DPS, and we expect further near-term acquisitions despite increasing debt funding costs. Meanwhile, structural trends in the market and the non-discretionary nature of many grocery products support strong tenant covenants. There are no changes to our forecasts ahead of FY22 results, which we expect in late September.

