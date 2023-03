Steinhoff – nächster Akt. WHOA Restructuring Plan. Alles für Anleihebesitzer, Aktionäre 0,00 – wie angedroht.

Und dann sollen die einzelnen Stakeholder dem Restrukturierungsplan zustimmen – so sieht es das Management.

Oder mit den Worten des Managemnets udn Supervisory Boards: „The WHOA Restructuring Plan will affect the Company’s financial creditors, certain intra group creditors and the Company’s shareholders. (…)WHOA Restructuring Plan does not affect the Company’s obligations in respect of the global litigation settlement that was successfully concluded on 15 February 2022.

The launch of the WHOA Restructuring Plan will initiate a period of consultation on the terms of the proposed plan between the Company and the affected stakeholders. The Company estimates that this consultation period will take at least two weeks. Affected stakeholders may submit views on the draft WHOA Restructuring Plan during this consultation period via email to compsec@steinhoffinternational.com.“