Steinhoff – SdK erhält Rückenwind. Kampf wird eröffnet. Dazu Quartalszahlen die eigentlich gut wären, wenn es noch wichtig wäre… oder wieder wird.

Combined proposal to approve the Transaction, including the Transfer in accordance with Section 2:107a of the Dutch Civil Code and the issuance of the CVRs by New Topco to the Shareholders, and to resolve to dissolve the Company following the completion of the Transfer and subject to the Dissolution Conditions (as soon as the Company will cease to exist by operation of law pursuant to the Dissolution, this will effectively result in removal of the listing of the Company’s securities from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (“JSE”) and termination of the listing of the Company’s securities on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (“FSE”)) (“Transaction” as defined in the Shareholder Circular appended to the Notice, and each of “Transfer”, “CVRs”, “New Topco”, “Dissolution Conditions” and “Dissolution” as defined in the Notice) (voting item)