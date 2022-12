Steinhoff Aktie uninteressant geworden. Gläubiger kriegen fast Alles. Kümmerliche Reste oder wahrscheinlich gar nix, für derzeitige Aktionäre.

SEAG A1

Amount (per 30 June 2023) EUR693m Unchanged. Expected to be refinanced prior to 30 June 2023

Maturity date (debt and CPU maturity) 30 June 2023, with a six-month extension option Unchanged. Expected to be refinanced prior to 30 June 2023

Interest rate 7.875% PIK, semi-annual Unchanged. Expected to be refinanced prior to 30 June 2023

CPU and Recovery cap First ranking claim on SEAG CPU

5.0% PIK, semi-annual Facility to be refinanced or amended, such that it no longer benefits from CPU

SEAG B1

Amount (per 30 June 2023) EUR29m (excl. intra-group) Unchanged. Expected to be refinanced prior to 30 June 2023

Maturity date 30 June 2023, subject to a six-month extension option Unchanged. Expected to be refinanced prior to 30 June 2023

Interest rate 7.875% PIK, semi-annual Unchanged. Expected to be refinanced prior to 30 June 2023

SEAG A2

Amount (per 30 June 2023) EUR5,436m SEAG A2 lenders to benefit from a resized EUR4,729m new Facility A2 (87% of existing), fully covered by SEAG CPU

EUR707m (13%) to be reclassified to SEAG Facility B2 or a new tranche fungible with SEAG Facility B2. Existing Facility A2 lenders to hold reclassified commitments pro rata to existing. New terms of SEAG B2 and the new tranche summarised below

Maturity date (debt and CPU maturity) 30 June 2023, subject to a six-month extension option 30 June 2026, with two one-year extension options

Interest rate 10.75% PIK, semi-annual 10.0% PIK, semi-annual

CPU Second ranking claim on SEAG CPU behind SEAG A1 Sole beneficiary of SEAG CPU

Recovery cap 5.0% PIK semi-annual, implying 80.3% coverage as of 30 June 2023 10.0% PIK semi-annual, amount set at EUR4,729m as of 30 June 2023 (aligned with Facility A2 to provide full CPU coverage going forwards)

SEAG B2

Amount (per 30 June 2023) EUR230m (excl. intra-group) EUR937m (excl. intra-group and incl. EUR707m reclassified from SEAG A2 and held by SEAG A2 lenders pro rata)

Maturity date 30 June 2023, subject to a six-month extension option 30 June 2026, with two one-year extension options

Interest rate 10.75% PIK, semi-annual 10.0% PIK, semi-annual

SFHG A1

Amount (per 30 June 2023) EUR2,537m Unchanged

Maturity date (debt and CPU maturity) 30 June 2023, subject to a six-month extension option 30 June 2026, with two one-year extension options

Interest rate 10.0% PIK, semi-annual Unchanged

CPU Benefits from 21/22 CPU and S155 Settlement Note Unchanged

Recovery cap 10.0% PIK, semi-annual Unchanged

SFHG A2

Amount (per 30 June 2023) EUR1,738m Unchanged

Maturity date (debt and CPU maturity) 30 June 2023, subject to a six-month extension option 30 June 2026, with two one-year extension options

Interest rate 10.0% PIK, semi-annual Unchanged

CPU Benefits from 23 CPU Unchanged

Recovery cap 10.0% PIK, semi-annual Unchanged

SFHG Super Senior

Amount (per 30 June 2023) EUR 57m Unchanged

Maturity date (debt and CPU maturity) 30 June 2023, subject to a six-month extension option 30 June 2026, with two one-year extension options