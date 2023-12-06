Erweiterte Funktionen
Solid State - Returning to trend growth
06.12.23 09:14
Edison Investment Research
Solid State has confirmed the strong H124 performance, boosted by a full period contribution from Custom Power combined with the benefit of delivering the NATO contract. Despite the continuing challenges we expect organic growth to resume from the lower trend level of profit excluding the NATO uplift from H224. Following the recent 5% uplift for both revenue and PBT, FY24 guidance and market consensus estimates are unchanged.
Aktuell